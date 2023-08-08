Maui News

Multiple school closures due to high winds in West Maui and Kula brush fire

August 8, 2023, 6:56 AM HST
* Updated August 8, 8:10 AM
Brush fire updates: https://tinyurl.com/zy8mnb99
School closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/f6jh372w
Power outage updates: https://tinyurl.com/yn8pkhzx
Road closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/487vhcsn

4 West Maui campuses closed due to unsafe conditions caused by heavy winds
Update: 6:20 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education has closed four schools in West Maui due to unsafe conditions caused by heavy winds, including flying debris, downed power poles and trees. Most of the schools were not scheduled to have students on campus today.

  • Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary: School closed to students and staff. Families have been notified by the school.
  • King Kamehameha III Elementary: Previously scheduled waiver day; no students were scheduled to be at school today.
  • Lahaina Intermediate: Previously scheduled waiver day; no students were scheduled to be at school today.
  • Lahainaluna High School: Freshman student orientation canceled. Previously scheduled waiver day for grades 10-12.
The Department is monitoring the brush fire conditions in Upcountry Maui and other weather impacts statewide. All other HIDOE schools remain open at this time.

Seabury Hall closed due to Kula brush fire
Update: 6:31 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023

Seabury Hall on Olinda Road in Makawao, also announced a school closure today due to the brush fire.

Fire results in cancellation of classes today at KS Maui ʻAʻapueo in Pukalani
Update: 6:04 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023

Kamehameha Schools Maui announced it is cancelling classes today (Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023) at its ʻAʻapueo campus in Pukalani due to a brush fire in the Kula 200 area.  The fire has created poor air quality, nearby evacuations and road closures.  All Bus routes for KS Maui are cancelled for today.  Students/parents are being asked to check their email and notifications. 

