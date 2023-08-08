Maui News

High winds result in power outages in West Maui, Olinda-Piʻiholo, and Molokaʻi

August 8, 2023, 6:04 AM HST
* Updated August 8, 6:33 AM
Power to parts of Lahaina restored
Update: 6:20 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023

Maui Electric reports that power has been restored to parts of Lahaina. Crews continue work to restore remaining affected customers in parts of West Maui and Olinda-Piʻiholo.

MECO power poles on road – Honoapiilani between Front St and Hōkiokio Rd
Update: 6:20 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023

ROAD CLOSURE: Honoapiʻilani Highway between Front Street and Hōkiokio Road due to down MECO poles on the road.

Outages in West Maui, Olinda-Piʻiholo, and Molokaʻi due to high winds
Update: 6 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023

As of 5:15 a.m. today due to the high winds, Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to outages affecting customers in Lahaina to Nāpili in West Maui, parts of Olinda-Piʻiholo in Upcountry Maui and customers along Kamehemeha V Hwy. to the East End on Molokaʻi.

