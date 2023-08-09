Maui News

List: closed, cancelled or postponed due to Maui wildfires

August 9, 2023, 1:20 PM HST
* Updated August 9, 3:07 PM
Brush fire updates: https://tinyurl.com/zy8mnb99
List: closed/cancelled/postponed: https://tinyurl.com/4b28993k
School closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/f6jh372w
Power outage updates: https://tinyurl.com/yn8pkhzx
Road closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/487vhcsn

The wildfires on Maui have resulted in various business and facility closures, as well as event cancellations. Find our comprehensive list below, which is updated regularly.

Maui Wildfire Prompts Closure of Two Lahaina Post Offices
Update: 12:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 2023

The ongoing wildfires on Maui have prompted the closure of the Lahaina Main Post Office, located at 1760 Honoapi’ilani Highway, and the Lahaina Downtown Post Office, located at 132 Papalaua Street. 

Mail service for customers of these offices will be relocated to nearby USPS facilities as soon as all Maui postal facilities have been assessed and transportation routes are open. An announcement of the alternate service locations will be made as soon as that information is available. Many retail services including temporary forwards, stamps and more are also available anytime, online at USPS.com.

MACC’s Maui Calls event postponed
Update: 1:04 p.m., Aug. 9, 2023

Due to ongoing circumstances on Maui related to the devastating fires and the impact on our community and patrons, the Maui Calls fundraiser at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, originally scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 12, has been postponed.

A new date for a rescheduled event will be announced at a later date via MACC eblast and updates will be posted on the MACC’s website and social media platforms.

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi Maui office closed for remainder of week
Update: 12:24 p.m., Aug. 9, 2023

For the safety of our Maui staff and clients with the ongoing wildfires, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s Maui office will be closed for the rest of this week. An announcement will be made when the Kahului office located at 65 School Street reopens.

Summit District to remain closed and Kīpahulu District to close in Haleakalā National Park 
Update: 11:34 a.m., Aug. 9, 2023

Haleakalā National Park’s Summit District remains closed to visitors due to high winds and wildfires located outside the park.The Kīpahulu District of the park will close at 3 pm today. Both districts of the park will remain closed until further notice. 

Camping reservations for Hosmer Grove, backcountry tent camping and cabins, and Kīpahulu campground for August 9 through August 10, 2023 are canceled. Sunrise reservations for August 10, 2023 are canceled. 

Haleakalā National Park will reopen once conditions improve. Any changes in the park’s status will be posted at www.nps.gov/hale

Kaiser Permanente Lahaina and Kihei Clinics closed
Update: 8:27 a.m., Aug. 9, 2023

Effective today, Aug. 9, 2023, the Kaiser Permanente Lahaina and Kihei Clinics are closed. Members with appointments scheduled at these clinics will be contacted to reschedule.  Members needing to make same-day or urgent care appointments can visit the Maui Lani Medical Office or schedule a phone, video, or e-visit via kp.org or through the KP mobile app. The Wailuku Medical Office also remains open. For prescription refills, members can visit kp.org/pharmacy or call 808-643-7979.  Kaiser Permanente staff and providers on Maui are asked to check in with their respective teams as soon as possible for further instructions and support. 

Bank of Hawaiʻi announces temp closure of Kahana, Lahaina branches
Update: 8:24 a.m., Aug. 9, 2023

Due to the fires on Maui, Bank of Hawai‘i has announced that it has temporarily closed its Lahaina and Kahana branches, today Tuesday, Aug. 9,  until further notice.

