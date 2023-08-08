Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 6-8 6-8 6-8 East Facing 10-15 8-12 5-7 4-6

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Windy. East winds 25 to 30 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:50 AM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 02:24 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:35 AM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will peak today due to a combination of very strong winds, large seas and a moderately sized, moderate period east-southeast swell generated from Dora. The largest surf is expected over the eastern end of the state, where surf heights will reach warning levels through the day across exposed east and southeast facing shores. A downward trend is expected later today through Thursday as trade winds and seas diminish to more typical conditions.

Surf along south facing shores will increase today due to a combination of long period southwest swell and medium period southeast swell. Another long period south-southwest swell will arrive by Wednesday and will likely produce above average surf along south facing shores on Wednesday and Thursday, before diminishing through the end of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.