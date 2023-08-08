Maui Surf Forecast for August 08, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|4-6
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|East Facing
|10-15
|8-12
|5-7
|4-6
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Windy. East winds 25 to 30 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:00 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:00 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will peak today due to a combination of very strong winds, large seas and a moderately sized, moderate period east-southeast swell generated from Dora. The largest surf is expected over the eastern end of the state, where surf heights will reach warning levels through the day across exposed east and southeast facing shores. A downward trend is expected later today through Thursday as trade winds and seas diminish to more typical conditions.
Surf along south facing shores will increase today due to a combination of long period southwest swell and medium period southeast swell. Another long period south-southwest swell will arrive by Wednesday and will likely produce above average surf along south facing shores on Wednesday and Thursday, before diminishing through the end of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com