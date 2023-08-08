Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 08, 2023

August 8, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
4-6
6-8
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
10-15
8-12
5-7
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Windy. East winds 25 to 30 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 09:50 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 02:24 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:35 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will peak today due to a combination of very strong winds, large seas and a moderately sized, moderate period east-southeast swell generated from Dora. The largest surf is expected over the eastern end of the state, where surf heights will reach warning levels through the day across exposed east and southeast facing shores. A downward trend is expected later today through Thursday as trade winds and seas diminish to more typical conditions. 


Surf along south facing shores will increase today due to a combination of long period southwest swell and medium period southeast swell. Another long period south-southwest swell will arrive by Wednesday and will likely produce above average surf along south facing shores on Wednesday and Thursday, before diminishing through the end of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
