Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 09, 2023

August 9, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:35 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 03:34 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:28 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain very rough and around the advisory level today, then steadily lower through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend as the trades ease locally and upstream of the state across the eastern Pacific. Surf along south facing shores will remain up today due to a mix of a medium period southeast swell associated with Dora and a long-period south-southwest swell filling in. As the southeast source quickly fades later today into tonight, the south-southwest swell will continue to build, then peak near the advisory level through the day Thursday. A gradual downward trend is then anticipated through the upcoming weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
