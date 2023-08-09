Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 East Facing 7-10 7-10 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:35 AM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 03:34 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain very rough and around the advisory level today, then steadily lower through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend as the trades ease locally and upstream of the state across the eastern Pacific. Surf along south facing shores will remain up today due to a mix of a medium period southeast swell associated with Dora and a long-period south-southwest swell filling in. As the southeast source quickly fades later today into tonight, the south-southwest swell will continue to build, then peak near the advisory level through the day Thursday. A gradual downward trend is then anticipated through the upcoming weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.