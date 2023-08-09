Maui Surf Forecast for August 09, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:00 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will remain very rough and around the advisory level today, then steadily lower through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend as the trades ease locally and upstream of the state across the eastern Pacific. Surf along south facing shores will remain up today due to a mix of a medium period southeast swell associated with Dora and a long-period south-southwest swell filling in. As the southeast source quickly fades later today into tonight, the south-southwest swell will continue to build, then peak near the advisory level through the day Thursday. A gradual downward trend is then anticipated through the upcoming weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com