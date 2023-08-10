Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 6-8 6-8 4-6 4-6 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 04:43 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will steadily lower into the weekend as the trades ease locally and upstream of the state across the eastern Pacific. Surf along south facing shores will remain above average through Friday due to a mix of a declining medium period southeast swell and a peaking long-period south-southwest swell. This south- southwest swell will gradually ease Friday through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.