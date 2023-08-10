Maui Surf Forecast for August 10, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:59 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will steadily lower into the weekend as the trades ease locally and upstream of the state across the eastern Pacific. Surf along south facing shores will remain above average through Friday due to a mix of a declining medium period southeast swell and a peaking long-period south-southwest swell. This south- southwest swell will gradually ease Friday through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com