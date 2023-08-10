Maui Surf

Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:28 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 04:43 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:05 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will steadily lower into the weekend as the trades ease locally and upstream of the state across the eastern Pacific. Surf along south facing shores will remain above average through Friday due to a mix of a declining medium period southeast swell and a peaking long-period south-southwest swell. This south- southwest swell will gradually ease Friday through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
