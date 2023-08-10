Mercy Chefs is partnering with Citizen Church Maui and King’s Cathedral Maui to offer meals and resources to those impacted, including community members, first responders and volunteers. (Photo courtesy: Mercy Chefs)

Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves chef-prepared meals in national emergencies and natural disasters, has deployed to Maui amid deadly wildfires.

Mercy Chefs is partnering with Citizen Church Maui, located at 4275 Hine Way in Lāhainā, to offer meals and resources to those impacted, including community members, first responders and volunteers.

The nonprofit is providing financial support to Citizen Church Maui, enabling the immediate provisioning of resources, including food and supplies, to those in need. Mercy Chefs team members have arrived on the ground and will start serving meals as soon as possible.

In addition to Citizen Church Maui, Mercy Chefs is partnering with a second local church partner, King’s Cathedral Maui, located at 777 Maui Veteran’s Highway in Kahului.

“These wildfires are absolutely devastating – fatalities are rising, power is out across the island and access to food and supplies is gone,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs. “Several of our team members have family on the island, including the pastor team at Citizen Church Maui, and we are committed to offering them and their beloved community support in any way we can. Our team is anticipating a significant and growing response as the larger needs become clear.”

Mercy Chefs has served nearly 25 million meals since its founding in 2006 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina when LeBlanc went to New Orleans to volunteer and realized disaster relief could be done better.

To support Mercy Chefs in its current relief efforts, visit mercychefs.com/maui-wildfires.

Follow Mercy Chefs on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates on relief efforts.