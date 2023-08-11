Maui News

Honoapiʻilani closed in both directions due to people disobeying orders

August 11, 2023, 4:40 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Honoapiʻilani Closed in Both Directions
Update: 4 p.m., Aug. 11, 2023

Effective Immediately, the road to Lahaina, via Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed in both directions.

Police had reports that many people were parking on the Lahaina Bypass and walking into the areas makai of the bypass, which is locked down due to hazardous conditions and biohazards. This zone has been declared as a site for authorized personnel area only. Police say those caught within this zone will be escorted out and may be arrested.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This area is an active police scene, and we need to preserve the dignity of lives lost and respect their surviving family.  Unauthorized entry to these areas increases danger to themselves and delays our operations, as MPD and National Guard personnel must stop their searching efforts and escort individuals out,” police said.

Maui police spokesperson Alana Pico said people continued to disobey the orders, and entry to Lahaina was effectively closed.  The area is currently open to emergency personnel only.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Lahaina Front Street Photo Journey West Maui Wildfire Aftermath 2Kahului Airport Busy With Tourists Leaving One Said Lahaina Was Like War Of The Worlds 3Maui Wildfire Updates Death Toll Rises To 36 4Haleakala Highway Closure Due To Brush Fire Evacuation Of Kula 200 Off Auliʻi Dr 5Kihei Fire Photos Fire Suppression Efforts Continue 6Maui Fire Map Nasas Firms Offers Near Real Time Insights Into Maui Wildfires