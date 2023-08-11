Honoapiʻilani Closed in Both Directions

Update: 4 p.m., Aug. 11, 2023

Effective Immediately, the road to Lahaina, via Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed in both directions.

Police had reports that many people were parking on the Lahaina Bypass and walking into the areas makai of the bypass, which is locked down due to hazardous conditions and biohazards. This zone has been declared as a site for authorized personnel area only. Police say those caught within this zone will be escorted out and may be arrested.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This area is an active police scene, and we need to preserve the dignity of lives lost and respect their surviving family. Unauthorized entry to these areas increases danger to themselves and delays our operations, as MPD and National Guard personnel must stop their searching efforts and escort individuals out,” police said.

Maui police spokesperson Alana Pico said people continued to disobey the orders, and entry to Lahaina was effectively closed. The area is currently open to emergency personnel only.