Update: 1:25 p.m., Aug. 11, 2023

Kaiser Permanente announced it will have a Mobile Health Vehicle available on Maui starting Saturday.

“Kaiser Permanente is deeply saddened by the recent wildfire disaster that has swept through the islands of Maui and Hawaiʻi, causing significant loss and devastation to the community. The pain our members, employees, the community and the people of Hawaiʻi are experiencing right now is unimaginable,” according to KP representatives.

“In times of crisis, it is the strength of our community that carries us forward. At Kaiser Permanente, the well-being and safety of anyone who seeks our care is our top priority. While our physicians and staff have already stepped in to treat individuals affected with burns, smoke inhalation and other fire-related injuries, more resources will be arriving to the region in the coming days.”

Starting Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle will provide first aid at the Maui War Memorial Gym to members and non-members at no cost.  

For prescription refills, members can visit kp.org/pharmacy or call 808-643-7979. Pharmacy locations at our Maui Lani or Wailuku medical offices.

  1. Maui Lani Medical Office pharmacy: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  2. Wailuku Medical Office pharmacy: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. (Closed from noon to 1 p.m.)

We are taking immediate action to minimize any impact on our members’ health care. Patient care services have been redirected to virtual platforms and to our Maui Lani and Wailuku Medical Offices during this time. 

As our community continues to come to grips with the emotional impact of this disaster, Kaiser Permanente is offering critical mental health and addiction services and resources. Members do not need a referral to access behavioral health care at Kaiser Permanente:

Call us Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

For after-hours care, call the Crisis Line of Hawaii:

For 24/7 advice, call:

