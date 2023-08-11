Following the Lahaina wildfire’s impact, Microsoft’s AI for Good Research Lab has leveraged advanced AI solutions to help assess the damage incurred by the disaster. Juan M. Lavista Ferres, Chief Scientist and Lab Director at Microsoft AI for Good Research Lab, shared this development on LinkedIn, expressing solidarity with the affected residents of Maui while highlighting the role of AI technology in supporting damage evaluation.

Damage assessment created with AI models from satellite images. [Click Image to Expand]

PC: Microsoft AI for Good Lab

Through collaboration with the American Red Cross and Planet, Microsoft’s AI solutions have been employed to analyze the extent of the wildfire’s damage. The primary objective of this partnership is to provide critical insights to first responders and relief organizations, aiding their understanding of the scope of the destruction.

Utilizing sophisticated AI models and satellite imagery, the research team conducted an initial assessment of the affected regions, focusing particularly on Lahaina. The AI models generated detailed maps that outline the condition of buildings within the impacted area.

Damage assessment created with AI models from satellite images. [Click Image to Expand]

PC: Microsoft AI for Good Lab

Based on the AI analysis conducted by Microsoft’s research team, the study area encompasses a total of 2,810 buildings. Within this context, approximately 1,722 buildings have sustained damage due to the wildfire. The breakdown of damage assessment is as follows:

1,088 buildings have experienced minimal damage, ranging from 0% to 20%

110 buildings have sustained damage between 20% and 40%

169 buildings exhibit moderate damage, varying from 40% to 60%

238 buildings are significantly affected with damage ranging from 60% to 80%

1,205 buildings have incurred severe damage, with destruction ranging from 80% to 100%.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

It is important to note the limitations of satellite data in offering a comprehensive view of the damage. The AI-generated maps and assessments serve as preliminary references, and still require on-site verification for accuracy.