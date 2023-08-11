Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 11, 2023

August 11, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:05 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 05:37 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 01:35 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Expect a gradual downward trend in surf along south facing shores as the current medium-period south-southwest swell lowers from tonight into this weekend. The current moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores will steadily lower through this weekend as the trades weaken locally, and upstream of the state. A small north-northwest swell may arrive in the islands early next week, which may cause a bump in surf along exposed north facing shores starting next Monday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Lahaina Front Street Photo Journey West Maui Wildfire Aftermath      2Kahului Airport Busy With Tourists Leaving One Said Lahaina Was Like War Of The Worlds      3Maui Wildfire Updates Death Toll Rises To 36      4Haleakala Highway Closure Due To Brush Fire Evacuation Of Kula 200 Off Auliʻi Dr      5Kihei Fire Photos Fire Suppression Efforts Continue      6Maui Fire Map Nasas Firms Offers Near Real Time Insights Into Maui Wildfires