Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 0-2 0-2 South Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 05:37 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 01:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Expect a gradual downward trend in surf along south facing shores as the current medium-period south-southwest swell lowers from tonight into this weekend. The current moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores will steadily lower through this weekend as the trades weaken locally, and upstream of the state. A small north-northwest swell may arrive in the islands early next week, which may cause a bump in surf along exposed north facing shores starting next Monday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.