Update: 8:08 p.m., Aug. 12, 2023

A free Central Maui shuttle will be available starting Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, for people who are staying at any of the county-listed Central Maui shelters, the County of Maui Department of Transportation announced today. Shelters include War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku, King’s Cathedral in Kahului and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kahului.

The on-demand shuttle will be available for same-day rides to most shopping destinations and medical facilities in Central Maui. The shuttle will be available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last pickup). Riders will be required to call Roberts Hawaii for reservations at 808-871-4838. Mobility devices, such as wheelchairs, can be accommodated. Luggage and bags will be limited to what can be carried.