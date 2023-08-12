Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 12, 2023

August 12, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 01:35 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:45 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:07 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:22 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores associated with a medium-period south-southwest swell will gradually trend down this weekend. The current small to moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores will also steadily lower this weekend as the trades weaken locally, and upstream of the state. A small north-northwest swell may reach the islands early next week, which may produce small surf along exposed north facing shores starting Monday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
