Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 01:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:45 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:07 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:22 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores associated with a medium-period south-southwest swell will gradually trend down this weekend. The current small to moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores will also steadily lower this weekend as the trades weaken locally, and upstream of the state. A small north-northwest swell may reach the islands early next week, which may produce small surf along exposed north facing shores starting Monday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.