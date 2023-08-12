Maui West Maui wildfire response. (August 2023) PC: Maui Electric Company

Update: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 12, 2023:

Hawaiian Electric restored additional circuits today in West Maui, picking up customers along the Kā‘anapali Coast, including many of the hotels, resorts and condominiums that had been without electricity since Tuesday.

Since Friday, service has been restored to about 5,500 customers in West Maui. Once power is fully restored to the resort area, state and Maui County officials will work with participating hotels and resorts to provide rooms for displaced residents who have been in shelters since the fire.

Crews on Saturday also completed installation of a mobile substation at the Lahainaluna substation. The mobile unit is expected to help restore power Sunday to customers in the neighboring subdivision, which includes homes, three schools and county water facilities.

Hawaiian Electric restoration efforts continued with more than 300 Hawaiian Electric employees and contractors working to safely bring power back to communities in West Maui and Upcountry. Employees from O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i are also providing additional response resources, including staffing, expertise, materials and equipment to expedite and respond to the restoration efforts on Maui.

Everyone is reminded to exercise caution as certain areas are brought back online and to stay away from downed power lines – at least 30 feet or more (at least two car lengths). If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. Report downed lines immediately by calling Hawaiian Electric’s Maui Trouble Line at 808-871-7777.

