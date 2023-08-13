Starting Monday, Aug. 14, Kaiser Permanente will be providing medical services to members and non members at several locations in Lahaina.

Those looking for assistance can go to the Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle located at Lahaina Gateway.

Guests at that location may receive first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services.

The Kaiser Permanente First Aid Station located at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Lahaina Ballroom will also be providing first aid services, along with the First Aid Station in Napili Park, which will also be providing first aid and pediatric services.

Pharmacy courier services will be available at all three sites.

These locations are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. More information is available at kp.org/hawaii.

For prescription refills, members can visit kp.org/pharmacy or call 808-643-7979. Pharmacy locations at the Maui Lani or Wailuku medical offices. The Maui Lani pharmacy will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Wailuku Medical Office pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The pharmacy closes for an hour for lunch until 1 p.m.

Patient care services have been redirected to virtual platforms and to the Maui Lani and Wailuku Medical Offices and Kihei Clinic during this time.

As the community continues to come to grips with the emotional impact of this disaster, Kaiser Permanente is offering critical mental health and addiction services and resources. Members do not need a referral to access behavioral health care at Kaiser Permanente. You can call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 1-888-945-7600 or 808-432-7600.

For after-hours care, call the Crisis Line of Hawaii at 1-800-753-6879 for Maui and neighbor islands or Oahu at 808-832-3100. For 24/7 advice call 1-833-833-3333.

Hawaii CARES 988 is a 24/7, free support service for help with crisis, mental health, and substance abuse. If you need mental health-related or addiction crisis support, or are worried about someone else, you can also call or text 988 (TTY 711) or visit the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s chat for free, confidential support with a trained crisis counselor. The lifeline is provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Kaiser to open Lahaina services Aug. 14