All Kamehameha Schools sites on Maui will remain closed to students until Wednesday, Aug. 16, when sites will begin to stagger the return of haumāna through the end of the week, with school operations fully resuming on Monday, Aug. 21.

The extended closure and phased return schedule will help prepare kumu, haumāna and families to transition back to school while still allowing for household and community needs to be addressed during this immediate crisis.

Kamehameha Schools Maui campus will implement a phased reopening schedule:

Kumu and staff return on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Haumāna return to campus and athletic practices resume on Thursday, Aug. 17.

No school on Aug. 18.

Regular school schedule will resume on Monday, Aug. 21.

Kamehameha Schools Preschools (KS Preschools) at ʻAʻapueo and Paukūkalo will also implement a phased approach to their reopening:

Kumu and staff return on Tuesday, Aug. 15

Students’ return to kula will be staggered over Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18. KS Preschools will notify parents of their keiki’s start date.

Full-day preschool program will resume on Monday, Aug. 21.

Kamehameha Schools, in recognition of the recent tragedy, is preparing to be flexible for families as each situation is unique and needs are specific. School counselors and Behavioral Health Specialists will be available at our KS Maui campus and at the Maui preschools to meet with keiki and ʻohana; to answer any questions about keiki health and well-being; and to provide needed resources.