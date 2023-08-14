Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:00 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:00 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:27 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:35 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A lingering south-southwest swell will trend lower during the first half of the week. Small background south swell energy will keep surf heights small along south facing shores through the weekend. A small medium period north-northwest swell has reached the northwestern islands this morning. Surf heights along north facing shores will build today with some of this swell energy wrapping around into exposed west facing beaches of Kauai and Oahu. Surf heights along east facing shores will small and choppy due to increasing trade wind driven waves.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.