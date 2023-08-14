Maui Wildfire Monday updates 8.14.23 PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

Wildfire updates for Monday Aug. 14 are posted: HERE .

Overnight Recap Update

Update: 1:12 a.m., Aug. 14, 2023

FIRE UPDATE

Upcountry/Kula fire (initially reported 8/8): Now 60% contained. Estimated 678 acres. Hot spots in gulches and other hard to reach places, along with land divisions and fences, make establishment of complete control lines difficult. During daylight hours, Monday, 8/14, air support will be deployed to hit hot spots.

Lahaina fire (initially reported 8/8): 85% contained. Estimated 2,170 acres. Multiple fire crews are assigned to monitor and address any flareups. There are no active threats at this time.

Pūlehu/Kīhei fire (initially reported 8/8): Remains 100% contained. The Pūlehu/Kīhei fire was declared 100 percent contained Saturday. Fire personnel are staying vigilant for flare-ups. There are no active threats at this time.

Puʻukoliʻi / Kāʻanapali fire (initially reported 8/11): One acre. Extinguished 8/12. Remains extinguished.

*Note: When a fire is 100% contained, that does not mean it has been extinguished. It means that firefighters have it fully surrounded by a perimeter. Once a fire is declared “extinguished,” then it’s over.

RESPONSE

FEMA has 416 personnel in the state of Hawaiʻi, including the Administrator.

35 additional people coming from FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue division.

20 cadaver dogs will work the scene.

FATALITY UPDATE

Maui Police Department around 9 p.m. said there are 96 confirmed fatalities. On Sunday, Gov. Green said he does expect the numbers to rise.

DAMAGE ESTIMATE:

Lahaina: FEMA maps show 2,207 structures damaged or destroyed in Lahaina. Estimated cost to rebuild in Lahaina is projected at $5.52 billion.

Kula/Olinda: There have been 19 homes destroyed in the that wildfire that started Aug. 8, 2023, including three homes in Olinda and 16 in Kula. Estimated cost to rebuild in Upcountry is $434 million.

ROAD CLOSURES

To expedite travel into West Maui, a system using access placards will begin on Monday, Aug. 14, to ensure efficient traffic management and prioritize the safety of all road users. Placards will be issued based on the following categories: West Maui residents; West Maui resort personnel; first responder personnel; medical personnel; utility personnel; county personnel; supply transport personnel; volunteer personnel. For details, visit the Maui Police Department website.

Access into West Maui via Kahakuloa for West Maui residents: Open.

Access into West Maui via Māʻalaea: Restricted for pre-approved.

Exit West Maui via Māʻalaea: Open.

Exit West Maui via Kahakuloa: Closed.

RECENTLY RESTORED IN WEST MAUI

Nāpili Plaza is now open 24/7 and has power restored.

Gas is available at: ʻOhana Fuels/ Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina and Kahana Gateway Shell

EMERGENCY SHELTERS (Due to privacy, no media allowed inside)

There are six shelters open on Maui:

Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani

South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kīhei

War Memorial Gymnasium, Wailuku

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului

Kings Cathedral Church, Kahului

Grace Bible Church, Kahului

*Maui High School, Kahului – Closed today, 8/13. People staying at Maui High School shelter were transported this morning to South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei

WEST MAUI DISTRIBUTION SITES

County facilitated distribution sites for food, water and other needs and supplies include:

Lahaina Gateway Center (10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Aug. 14)

Nāpili Plaza (10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Aug. 14)

Other volunteer run distribution sites are available at:

Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary

Nāpili Park

“S Turns”

Honokōwai Beach Park

Kahana Boat Ramp

Hawaiian Homes

WEST MAUI MEDICAL

Kaiser Permanente outpatient health and medical clinics will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at:

Lahaina Gateway : Mobile Health Vehicle providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services. OB/GYN services begin Aug. 14 and will be offered every Friday beginning Aug. 18.

: Mobile Health Vehicle providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services. OB/GYN services begin Aug. 14 and will be offered every Friday beginning Aug. 18. Nāpili Park : First Aid Station providing first aid and pediatric services.

: First Aid Station providing first aid and pediatric services. Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Lahaina Ballroom: First Aid Station providing first aid services.

Maui Health clinicians and physicians from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, will provide first-aid, wound care, health and wellness checks pharmacy services, including baby formula for all community members in need, regardless of health insurance, at Lahaina Gateway and Nāpili Park.

Starting Monday, Aug. 14, Kaiser Permanente will provide medical services to KP members and non-members at three locations in Lahaina. Pharmacy courier services will be available at all three sites. These locations are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. For details, visit at kp.org/hawaii.

MATERIAL DONATIONS

Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products are being accepted at a War Memorial Complex field off Kanaloa Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

At the state Capitol, 10,000 pounds of food and other high need items, including diapers and baby formula, have been sent to Maui as part of the Maui Fire Relief Donation Drive at the State Capitol.

TRANSPORTATION

New, daily shuttle service is available for those staying at shelters in central Maui. The service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. so that people housed at these facilities can go to Central Maui shopping and medical locations. The service launched today. *Call Roberts Hawaiʻi for reservations at 808-871-4838. Luggage and bags is limited to what can be carried.

FAMILY ASSISTANCE CENTER (Due to privacy, no media allowed on premises)

The Family Assistance Center for those seeking information about loved ones who are unaccounted for in wildfires is now open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Kahului Community Center. The center launched Aug. 10 at, 275 Uhu St. Maui Emergency Management Agency passes out forms to be filled out to help in the process of locating unaccounted for family members. Maui Emergency Management Agency and FAC staff will work with families and individuals to gather detailed information and administer DNA swabs.

UNSAFE WATER ADVISORY:

Unsafe water advisory in affected wildfire areas of Lahaina and Upper Kula. Full details HERE. The advisory remains in effect for certain areas until further notice and states that residents should not drink and/or boil water. Bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice. Residents are unable to treat the water in any way to make it safe.

DISASTER ASSISTANCE:

If you are impacted by the fires, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-FEMA (3362) or download the FEMA App for more information.

COMMUNICATIONS:

Text, not talk, is best for locations that have connectivity. Maui County updates are repeated on radio stations at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Civil Air Patrol via air is also announcing important public messages.

5th EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION ISSUED:

Governor Josh Green, M.D., returned from Maui today and issued the fifth Emergency Proclamation (EP) relating to the ongoing devastation created by the wildfires on Maui and in Hawaiʻi Counties. Full details are posted HERE.

EMERGENCY HOUSING RELIEF:

Emergency housing relief program by Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation will assist wildfire-displaced Maui residents by connecting them with property owners who wish to provide them with rooms, dwelling units, houses and other accommodations immediately. Program application forms will go live on HHFDC’s website, https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc/, at 8 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. A list of available properties should be online by Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The program will remain active indefinitely. Full details are posted HERE.

Unsafe water advisory for Upper Kula and Lahaina areas includes new maps

Unsafe water advisory for Upper Kula and Lahaina areas includes new maps

Update: 10:16 p.m., Aug. 13, 2023

For residents in Lahaina and Upper Kula areas, maps of affected areas in Upcountry and in Lahaina were recently released on the county Department of Water Supply website.

The advisory remains in effect for certain areas until further notice and states that residents should not drink and/or boil water.

Bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice. Residents are unable to treat the water in any way to make it safe.

Water buffalo tankers (one per site) with drinkable water are stationed at the following Upcountry locations: Crater Road, Copp Road, Kula Fire Station, Rice Park, Kula Community Center and Keokea. The West Maui locations include: Puamana Street, Kahoma Village, Lahaina Gateway Shopping Center and Honokohau. One tanker is at each site, with the exception of Lahaina Gateway, which has two.

In Lahaina, the advisory applies to all areas except Kaniau Road and all areas north of Kaniau Road, including Villages of Leialiʻ i.

In Kula, the unsafe water advisory is in place for the following areas:

Lower Kimo Road, Ainakula Road, Kukia Place, Malanani Drive, Kaalele Place, Uau Place, Malapua Road, Huina Place, Kulamanu Circle, Paliuli Place, Kulalani Drive, Kulalani Circle, Kualono Place, Kekaulike Avenue, Anuenue Place, Haleakala Highway, Upper Kimo Drive, Alanuilili Place, Meakoho Place, Upu Place, Keai Dha, Nana Pono Place, Kaui Place, Kuilalani Drive, Kulalani Circle Ainakula Road, Kukia Place, Nana Pono Place, Copp Road, Holomakani Drive, Kamila Street, Kamehameiki Road, Pulehuiki Road, Kolohala Drive, Ihe Place, Kahoea Place, Kamila Place, Mauna Place, Wahelani Road, Wahelani Street, Loio Place, Hoihoi Place, Waiakoa Road, Kuulani Place, Waiakoa Place, Kekaulike Avenue, Cooke Road, Johnson Road, Alae Road, Foster Place, Kepa Road, Puakea Place, Crater Road, Hapapa Road, Napoko Place, Puanani Place, Aolewa Place, Ponimoi Place, Kula Hwy at Keokea, Thompson Road, Ulupalakua, Kanaio, Polipoli Road, Kulanani Place, Koheo Road, Monden Drive, Pilikino Place, Area of Kula Hwy between Lepelepe Place and Malamahale Place, Lepelepe Place, Malia Uli Place, Malamahale Place, Naalae Road, Section of Lower Kula Road between Naalae and Waipoli roads, Waipoli Road, Kawehi Place, Oluolu Place and Kaolu Place.

Customers are advised to:

• Limit the use of hot water

• Limit shower and bathing time and use lukewarm water and ventilated area

• Use a dishwasher and the air-dry setting to wash dishes

• Wash clothing in cold water and avoid using clothes dryer

• Not use hot tubs or swimming pools

• Not use ice from icemakers

• Use proper ventilation when using water indoors

For maps of the affected areas, visit mauicounty.gov/water. For more information, call the department at 808-270-7344.

Honoapi’ilani at Māʻalaea. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.10.23)

West Maui Access Placard system begins on Monday

Update: 5:17 p.m, Aug. 13, 2023

To expedite travel into West Maui, access placards will be distributed on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Maui Police say this is to ensure efficient traffic management and prioritize the safety of all road users.

Placards will be issued based on the following categories:

* West Maui Residents

* West Maui Resort Personnel

* First Responder Personnel

* Medical Personnel

* Utility Personnel

* County of Maui Personnel

* Supply Transport Personnel

* Volunteer Personnel

Placards may be obtained at Keōpūolani Park (enter via Wahinepiʻo Avenue, exit via Kanaloa Avenue) and Nāpili Park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Residents must show proof of residency through a driverʻs license or state identification card with a West Maui address. Identification cards without a street address will require an accompanying utility bill as proof of West Maui residency.

All personnel must show proof of employment through a valid company-issued identification card.

Volunteers will be granted 72-hour access passes. At the end of the 72 hours, a new placard will need to be obtained.

For questions regarding placards, please inquire with on-site personnel at the Keopulani and Napili Parks. Do not call dispatch via 911 or the non-emergency number; those lines need to remain open for emergencies and call for service.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at 5 p.m., no entrance into West Maui will be allowed without a placard.

“Public safety personnel have been working tirelessly to coordinate a thorough and respectful body recovery operation within the affected area. Our primary objective is to ensure the proper handling and identification of deceased individuals while maintaining the safety of the community and public safety personnel on the scene.

To allow entrance into West Maui as we continue our efforts and to ensure efficient traffic management, effective Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, West Maui residents and West Maui resort personnel will be allowed access to West Maui through Waiheʻe. All other placard holders must enter West Maui through Māʻalaea. The only exit from West Maui will be through Māʻalaea for all residents and placard holders.

We understand that this is a trying time for everyone, and thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work through this challenging period together.