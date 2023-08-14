Out-of-Home WiFi

Spectrum opens out-of-home WiFi access points across Hawaiʻi to aid in wildfire response

Update: 11:09 a.m., Aug. 14, 2023

Charter Communications has opened more than 8,000 Spectrum Out-of-Home WiFi access points across Hawaiʻi to aid the Maui wildfire response. In addition, Charter is providing free unlimited Spectrum WiFi access at four venues serving as community resource centers: War Memorial Gymnasium, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, War Memorial Stadium, and Iron Maehara Stadium.

Spectrum WiFi access points are typically found in public parks, marinas, city streets and other public areas. Charter’s WiFi network will help ensure online connectivity* for those who need it outside of the home, including essential government employees, first responders, health-care workers and essential businesses. A map of access points is available HERE.