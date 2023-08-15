The association believes that postponing this year’s Molokaʻi Hoe is not only a responsible course of action, but also a demonstration of unity and solidarity during times of crisis. (File photo)

The Oʻahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association has canceled the Molokaʻi Hoe Canoe Race scheduled for Oct. 8. This decision has been made in response to the unfolding federal crisis on Maui, where fires have ravaged the island and left communities grappling with the aftermath.

Given the gravity of the situation and the urgent need to allocate all available Maui County resources to support the Maui community impacted by the fires, the association believes that postponing this year’s Molokaʻi Hoe is not only a responsible course of action, but also a demonstration of unity and solidarity during times of crisis.

Molokaʻi Hoe is an event steeped in tradition, cherished by paddlers and enthusiasts alike. The association believes that redirecting the efforts and resources towards aiding those affected by the fires is a testament to the values that bind the community together.

The Oʻahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association expresses its heartfelt aloha to those impacted by the fires in Maui County, many of whom are part of itʻs own community of paddlers. The association also extends gratitude to the first responders, volunteers, and agencies who are dedicating their efforts to alleviate the crisis and support the affected communities.