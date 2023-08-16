Wildfire updates for Monday Aug. 16 are posted: HERE .

Video – Interview with Todd Magliocca with the City of Tacoma, WA Fire Department. Video: DLNR Hawaiʻi (8.15.23) Edit by Wendy Osher

Maui Wildfire Disaster – Overnight Recap

Update: 1:20 a.m., Aug. 16, 2023

Recovery efforts continue on Maui where wildfires decimated the Historic Lahaina Town in West Maui, leaving a path of destruction spanning nearly 3.5 square miles. The fires were driven by hurricane force winds with 80 mph gusts as system Dora passed well south of the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The largest fires in Kula and Lahaina are still active burn areas where firefighting efforts continue. The wildfire is described as the nation’s deadliest in a 100 years.

FIRE UPDATE

Upcountry/Kula fire: Now 75% contained with 678 acres burned. Hot spots in gulches, forests and other hard to reach places, along with land divisions and fences, make establishment of complete control lines difficult.

Lahaina fire: 85% contained and 2,170 acres burned. Multiple fire crews are assigned to monitor and address any flareups. There are no active threats at this time.

The National Guard has two military helicopters on standby for any immediate firefighting needs.

FATALITY UPDATE:

The number of confirmed fatalities was 106, the Maui Police Department reported Tuesday Aug. 15. Police identified two of them as Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina and Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina. Three others have been identified, with police saying their names will be released when their families are notified. To provide DNA samples to assist in identification, family members can go to the Family Assistance Center, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kahului Community Center, 275 Uhu St.

MATERIAL DONATIONS

Donations on non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. near a vacant unit in Queen Ka’ahumanu Center at the Kane Street entrance. The new site is a partnership among the county, the state via Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Mahi Pono. Mahi Pono will provide staff for the facility and work under leadership of Salvation Army and Feed My Sheep to coordinate food and supplies distribution. The collection site at War Memorial Complex field off Kanaloa Avenue was closed Monday, 8/14, with donations directed to the new site.

ONLINE RESOURCE HUB FOR RESPONSE EFFORTS TO MAUI WILDFIRE DISASTER

An online, centralized hub called Maui Nui Strong, mauinuistrong.info designed to respond to the impacts of the Lahaina and Kula wildfire disaster was launched at mauinuistrong.info. The County of Maui site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services and look for support. It is administered through the Office of Economic Development and will be utilized by multiple county departments, nonprofits and grassroot efforts to connect people to resources and services.

ROAD CLOSURES

Gov. Josh Green announced the opening of the road to Lahaina starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, AUG. 15, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 for West Maui residents, first responders and West Maui employees. Starting Wednesday, Aug. 16, the road will be open to all motorists daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Late-night access from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. is limited to West Maui residents, first responders and West Maui employees.

RECENTLY RESTORED IN WEST MAUI

Hawaiian Electric Co. reported on Monday, 8/14 that power was restored to all but 2,000 of the 12,400 customers who lost power in West Maui. The total doesnʻt include about 2,000 homes and businesses that were destroyed in the fire. Power was restored to the Lahaina Civic Center and nearby areas. HECO has 400 employees from across the state working on power restoration and shipped 26 specialized vehicles and equipment to Maui from Oʻahu.

All six emergency shelters now have internet connection.

Nāpili Plaza is now open 24/7 and has power restored.

With power being restored in some areas of West Maui, ʻOhana Fuels/Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina, Shell on Kapunakea Street in Lahaina, Texaco Gas Station in Honokowai and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline.

UNSAFE WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN PLACE

Water testing was performed Monday 8/14 for Lahaina and Upper Kula areas that were impacted by wildfires. The tests got to Oahu and are analyzed by the state Department of Health.

For residents in Lahaina and Upper Kula areas, maps of affected areas in Upcountry and in Lahaina were recently released on the county Department of Water Supply website, www.mauicounty.gov/126/Department-of-Water-Supply. The advisory remains in effect for certain areas until further notice and states that residents should not drink and/or boil water. Bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice. Residents are unable to treat the water in any way to make it safe. Drinking water sites are set up in many areas of Lahaina and Kula.

EMERGENCY SHELTERS (Due to privacy, no media allowed)

Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani

War Memorial Gymnasium, Wailuku (Internet)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului

Kings Cathedral Church, Kahului

Grace Bible Church, Kahului

South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei

WEST MAUI DISTRIBUTION SITES

Lahaina Gateway Center and Napili Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for County of Maui-facilitated food, water and other needs and supplies.

WEST MAUI MEDICAL

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, 8/15 to Friday, 8/18, Maui Health clinicians and physicians will provide first-aid, wound care, health and wellness checks and pharmacy services, including baby formula for all community members in need, regardless of health insurance, at Lahaina Gateway and Napili Plaza. For details, visit www.mauihealth.org/wildfire.

Since Monday,8/14, Kaiser Permanente has been providing medical services to KP members and non-members at locations in Lahaina. Pharmacy courier services will be available at all three sites. These locations are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.



· Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle at Lahaina Gateway: Providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services. OB/GYN services began 8/14 and will be offered every Friday beginning 8/18.

· Kaiser Permanente First Aid Station at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Lahaina Ballroom, and Napili Market: Providing first aid services.

COMMUNICATION

Text, not talk, is best for locations that have connectivity. Maui County updates are repeated on radio stations at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. The Civil Air Patrol Hawaiʻi Wing broadcast by loudspeaker while flying between Lahaina and Kapalua to announce important public messages on Sunday, 8/13, Monday, 8/14, and Tuesday, 8/15.

HEALTH ADVISORY

Thestate Department of Health is urging caution for residents and business owners who are allowed to return to their properties in the Lahaina area. Dangers include ash that may contain toxic and cancer-causing chemicals including asbestos, arsenic and lead and debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wires, nails, wood, plastics and other objects. Unstable buildings and structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse and cause injury. For more information about recommendations for personal protective equipment including masks and associated hazards, go to https://health.hawaii.gov/news/newsroom/doh-advises-caution-for-residents-returning-to-west-maui-area/.

TRANSPORTATION

New, daily, county shuttle service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Central Maui shelters to go to Central Maui shopping and medical locations launched 8/13. Riders are required to call Roberts Hawaii for same-day reservations at (808) 871-4838. Mobility devices accommodated. Luggage and bags will be limited to what can be carried.

FAMILY ASSISTANCE CENTER (Due to privacy, no media allowed on premises)

The Family Assistance Center for those seeking information on loved ones and for those who are unaccounted for is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kahului Community Center, 275 Uhu Street. Maui Emergency Management Agency and FAC staff will work with families and individuals to gather detailed information and administer DNA swabs. The center launched 8/10.

HIDOE leadership visit Lahaina schools, plans for students and staff impacted by wildfires underway

Update: 12:21 a.m. Aug. 16, 2023

Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education (8.15.23)

Superintendent Keith Hayashi visited the three Lahaina campuses on Tuesday along with key legislators and Hawaiʻi State Department of Education leadership.

While all three campuses (Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate and Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary) sustained wind damage, the overall structure of campus buildings and classrooms are in good condition, according to department administrators.

Lahaina school administration teams are eager to resume teaching and learning for those who are ready and able to access it, and the Department is committed to ensuring that this is done as quickly and safely as possible.

Crews are currently at the campus sites, cleaning debris and testing both air and water quality in the coming days. Reopening dates will be determined once campuses are confirmed as safe for students and staff.

“We are planning with our partners at the Department of Health, FEMA, Governor’s office and the County to bring our students and staff back to school,” said Superintendent Hayashi. “We know the recovery effort is still in the early stages and we continue to grieve the many lives lost. We are doing everything we can to support all of our impacted staff, students and families.”

Joining Superintendent Hayashi on Maui were state Senate Vice President and Education Chairwoman Michelle Kidani, state House Education Chairman Justin Woodson, state House Finance Chairman Kyle Yamashita and Board of Education Maui member Kahele Dukelow.

The Department is still exploring options for students who attended Kamehameha III Elementary, including welcoming students to Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary as well as the potential for a temporary satellite site in West Maui.

In the meantime, students who are able to are encouraged to enroll at other public schools that are near their current location so that they have access to in-person services like meals, socialization and counseling. HIDOE liaisons are visiting shelters to share information and resources with displaced students and families.

Schools in Central, South and Upcountry Maui and a few off-island schools have begun enrolling displaced students, signing up approximately 200 West Maui students as of today. Nearly 100 applications for the State Distance Learning Program were also received on Monday.

As school communities continue to navigate this difficult situation, the Department is also offering students, families and staff with mental health support — both in-person and telehealth counseling. Information on this, as well as other information and resources to assist those impacted by the wildfires, can be accessed at bit.ly/HIDOE-West-Maui-Resources.

How you can help

In response to the outpouring of generosity toward the recovery of West Maui school communities, the Department is partnering with the Public Schools of Hawai‘i Foundation to support impacted school communities. The most immediate need and request from Maui schools is for monetary donations that can provide direct support for response efforts. Learn more at bit.ly/HelpMauiSchool