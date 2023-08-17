Wildfire Wildfire Disaster Updates for Aug. 17 are posted: HERE .

“This is an incredibly important tree,” said arborist Steve Nimz of the 150-year-old Lahaina banyan, “…but it’s a tree.”

Nimz, who was interviewed by DLNR said that while he’s part of a team helping to care for the historic tree, he wants the attention focused elsewhere. “We’ve got so many people who lost their lives, lost their families, lost their livelihoods… that’s where the focus should be…. There’s still life under every one of the roots… that’s where our hope is at, and the rest is up to the tree.”

*NOTE: While the state Department of Land and Natural Resources provided the imagery for this story, the department and its staff is not engaged in any of the treatment efforts to save the historic Lahaina Banyan tree. The visuals are provided to bring awareness to these efforts, as many in the community had asked if the tree had survived.

