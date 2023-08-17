Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:38 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:56 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:09 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:08 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:54 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small reinforcing northwest swells will keep north shore surf up above typical summertime flat levels through the remainder of the work week.

South shore surf will remain small and below the summertime average through the weekend, with mainly background southerly swells. A small south swell may boost south shore surf up close to the summertime average early next week.

East shore surf will remain below normal levels through the weekend due to lack of strong trades upstream of the island chain. Long period east swell generated from Tropical Storm Hillary off Baja California could impact east facing shores during the middle of next week but still dependent on the size and intensity of the storm.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.