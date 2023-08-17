Maui Surf Forecast for August 17, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small reinforcing northwest swells will keep north shore surf up above typical summertime flat levels through the remainder of the work week.
South shore surf will remain small and below the summertime average through the weekend, with mainly background southerly swells. A small south swell may boost south shore surf up close to the summertime average early next week.
East shore surf will remain below normal levels through the weekend due to lack of strong trades upstream of the island chain. Long period east swell generated from Tropical Storm Hillary off Baja California could impact east facing shores during the middle of next week but still dependent on the size and intensity of the storm.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com