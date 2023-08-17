Wildfire Wildfire Disaster Updates for Aug. 17 are posted: HERE .

Permitted Wastewater Hauler Discharge Manhole – West Maui (PC: County of Maui)

The Department of Environmental Management is announcing that wastewater disposal for private pumping trucks is available on the west side effective immediately.

Wastewater may be disposed of at Sewer Pump Station No. 1 on Halawai Drive, next to the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility on Honoapiʻilani Highway.

For questions and more information, please contact the Dept. of Environmental Management, Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808-270-7417 at [email protected].

