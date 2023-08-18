School bus. FILE Photo by Cammy Clark

Governor Josh Green, M.D., has issued an emergency proclamation relating to school bus shortages, due to a shortfall of school bus drivers that is impacting the Department of Education and other independent schools.

At this time, school bus routes have been fully or partially suspended at 10 high schools on the island of Oʻahu serving approximately 1,130 students, and four schools on the island of Kauaʻi serving 250 students.

The EP allows the Department of Transportation to grant exemptions for the use of vehicles other than school buses for the transport of students.

This EP will ensure that the DOE and other independent schools can provide transportation support for students.

The EP extends the emergency period through Oct. 15.