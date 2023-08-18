Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 18, 2023

August 18, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:08 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 10:17 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:45 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 09:38 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small northwest swell will keep north shore surf up above typical summertime flat levels today as it slowly fades this weekend. South shore surf will remain small through Saturday with a slight reinforcement Sunday into early next week. 


East shore surf will remain below normal levels through the weekend due to lack of strong trades upstream of the island chain. Long period east swell generated from Hurricane Hillary off Baja California could impact east facing shores beginning Monday night or Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
