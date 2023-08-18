Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:08 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:54 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 10:17 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:45 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:38 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small northwest swell will keep north shore surf up above typical summertime flat levels today as it slowly fades this weekend. South shore surf will remain small through Saturday with a slight reinforcement Sunday into early next week.

East shore surf will remain below normal levels through the weekend due to lack of strong trades upstream of the island chain. Long period east swell generated from Hurricane Hillary off Baja California could impact east facing shores beginning Monday night or Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.