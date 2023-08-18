Maui Surf Forecast for August 18, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small northwest swell will keep north shore surf up above typical summertime flat levels today as it slowly fades this weekend. South shore surf will remain small through Saturday with a slight reinforcement Sunday into early next week.
East shore surf will remain below normal levels through the weekend due to lack of strong trades upstream of the island chain. Long period east swell generated from Hurricane Hillary off Baja California could impact east facing shores beginning Monday night or Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com