Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:38 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:38 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 04:24 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 10:08 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:25 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

East-facing shore surf will remain below normal through the weekend due to lighter trades upstream of the state. Short period east wind wave swell generated by the remnants of Fernanda, along with long period east swell generated from Hurricane Hilary currently moving west of the southern tip of Baja California Sur, will likely increase eastern shore surf from Monday night through Wednesday. East-facing shore surf heights are forecast to peak out just below surf advisory thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as this triple shot of locally-generated trade wind wave swell and swells from both Fernanda and Hilary arrive. South shore surf will remain small through the day with a small, medium period swell arriving early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.