Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 19, 2023

August 19, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 09:38 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:38 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 04:24 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 10:08 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 04:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




East-facing shore surf will remain below normal through the weekend due to lighter trades upstream of the state. Short period east wind wave swell generated by the remnants of Fernanda, along with long period east swell generated from Hurricane Hilary currently moving west of the southern tip of Baja California Sur, will likely increase eastern shore surf from Monday night through Wednesday. East-facing shore surf heights are forecast to peak out just below surf advisory thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as this triple shot of locally-generated trade wind wave swell and swells from both Fernanda and Hilary arrive. South shore surf will remain small through the day with a small, medium period swell arriving early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
