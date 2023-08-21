Maui Wildfires & Recovery

HIDOE launches hotline to support families and staff of Lahaina schools

August 21, 2023, 12:31 PM HST
Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education (8.15.23)

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education today launched a support hotline for families and staff of the four Lahaina public schools — Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High — impacted by the wildfires.

While the campuses are closed and school phone lines are down, families and staff who are facing internet challenges and who need assistance can call 808-727-6880, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A HIDOE representative will be able to help guide those in need with information and next steps relating to schools, enrollment, and other resources.

Those with internet connection are encouraged to visit bit.ly/HIDOE-West-Maui-Resources for the latest information and resources.

Comments

