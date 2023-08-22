Nearly 8,500 Hawaiʻi residents are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year and many thousands throughout the Hawaiian Islands are living with the disease.

The recent wildfire crisis has caused some Maui patients to be left without medication, medical supplies, and access to cancer treatment as well as food, clean water and shelter.

The American Cancer Society has responded to the crisis in Maui by providing critical aid and resources for affected patients including airfare, food and lodging assistance.

The American Cancer Society Clarence T.C. Ching Hope Lodge in Honolulu, which provides free lodging to cancer patients and their families, has begun accepting patients displaced by the fires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The American Cancer Society is also working closely with area hotels to secure additional low- or no-cost housing options.

Hawaiʻi patients seeking information and support can call the American Cancer Society National Cancer Information Center anytime, day or night, at 1-800-ACS-2345.

The American Cancer Society is accepting donations to the Hawaiʻi Cancer Response Fund to support critical services for cancer patients in Hawaiʻi. All donations will be utilized to support the unique needs of Hawaiʻi patients facing barriers to care during the current crisis and throughout the recovery. Donations can also be made specifically to the Hope Lodge in Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The American Cancer Society is also recruiting volunteer drivers for its Road To Recovery program on Maui which provides free rides to cancer treatment. Volunteer drivers must pass a background check and complete a short training. Anyone interested can call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org/drive.