Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 6-8 6-8 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:11 AM HST. Low 1.2 feet 11:19 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:57 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:56 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 12:33 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period east swell will peak near 4 feet today into Wednesday, then lower Thursday. A medium-period south-southeast swell will peak around 2 feet in the short term, then gradually diminish. Trade winds will deliver choppy and mostly small surf to east shores. Otherwise, no other swell sources are noted.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.