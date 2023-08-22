Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 22, 2023

August 22, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
4-6
6-8
6-8
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:11 AM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 11:19 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:57 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 07:56 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 12:33 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-period east swell will peak near 4 feet today into Wednesday, then lower Thursday. A medium-period south-southeast swell will peak around 2 feet in the short term, then gradually diminish. Trade winds will deliver choppy and mostly small surf to east shores. Otherwise, no other swell sources are noted. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
