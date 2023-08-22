Maui Surf Forecast for August 22, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|4-6
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long-period east swell will peak near 4 feet today into Wednesday, then lower Thursday. A medium-period south-southeast swell will peak around 2 feet in the short term, then gradually diminish. Trade winds will deliver choppy and mostly small surf to east shores. Otherwise, no other swell sources are noted.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com