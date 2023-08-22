President Biden on Maui. PC: County of Maui (8.21.23)

Maui Wildfire Disaster updates for Aug. 22: HERE .

Recovery efforts continue on Maui where wildfires decimated the Historic Lahaina Town in West Maui, leaving a path of destruction spanning an estimated 3.5 square miles. Multiple fires on the island were sparked on Aug. 8, and were fueled by strong winds and dry air as a hurricane passed well south of the islands. The wildfire is described as the nation’s deadliest in 100 years.

FIRE UPDATE

Olinda fire : 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned.

: 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned. Kula fire : 85% contained, 202 acres burned.

: 85% contained, 202 acres burned. Lahaina fire: 90% contained, 2,170 acres burned.

While the containment percentages have not changed significantly over the past several days, the Maui Fire Department wants to reassure the public that there are “no active fire threats” at this time. The fires are not advancing, but full containment can be more difficult to establish and determine in urban settings, according to the department. MFD continues to utilize infrared technology, water drops, and firefighters to locate and address hot spots in the ongoing effort to fully extinguish these fires.

FATALITY UPDATE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At the time of this announcement, there are 115 confirmed fatalities with 100% single-story residential properties searched in the disaster area. Search teams will now transition to searching multi-story residential and commercial properties.

Maui police have identified 13 individuals publicly following notification of next of kin. Victims of the Maui Wildfire Disaster include: Douglas Gloege, 59, of Lahaina; Juan Deleon, 45, of Lahaina; Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lahaina; Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lahaina; Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lahaina; Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lahaina; Angelita Vasquez, 88, of Lahaina; Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina; Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina; Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lahaina; Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina; Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina; and Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina.

Police say 22 other individuals have been identified, but their family has not been located or notified of their passing.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said the latest best estimate of the individuals who remain “unaccounted for” is still around 850.

UNSAFE WATER ADVISORY

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect for Lahaina and Upper Kula. Until further notice, residents in these areas should only use bottled water or potable water provided from tankers for things like drinking, brushing teeth, ice-making, and food preparation. For potable water please bring large water containers, at least 5 gallon capacity, to:

Lahaina: Lahaina Gateway Center, Puamana, Kahoma Village, or Honokōhau.

Lahaina Gateway Center, Puamana, Kahoma Village, or Honokōhau. Kula: Crater Road, Copp Road, Kula Fire Station, Rice Park, Kula Community Center, or Kēōkea.

Residents in impacted areas are not able to treat the water in any way to make it safe to consume, with contaminants such as benzene and other volatile organic chemicals entering the water system. Residents are further advised to: limit their use of hot water, reduce shower times while using lukewarm water in a ventilated area, not take baths, use a dishwasher and the air dry setting, wash clothes in cold water, dry laundry outdoors, avoid hot tubs or swimming pools, and use proper ventilation when using water indoors. An updated map of the areas impacted by the Unsafe Water Advisory is available on the Department of Water Supply website, mauicounty.gov/water.Water sampling will continue Sunday and beyond.

PRESIDENTIAL VISIT

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Maui on Monday, Aug. 21, to assess the damage of the wildfire disaster area in Lahaina and meet with survivors and first responders who were impacted by the fires. President Biden and a contingent of state, federal, and state officials — including Gov. Josh Green, Sen. Brian Schatz, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Rep. Jill Tokuda, Rep. Ed Case, Mayor Richard Bissen, Maui County Councilmembers, and OHA Chair Hulu Lindsey — reiterated the commitment to rebuilding Lahaina in a manner consistent with the priorities of area residents who were impacted by the tragedy.

WEATHER

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Windward sections of Maui County were forecast to receive rainfall totals from one to three inches Monday, Aug. 21, according to the National Weather Service. This enhanced moisture was expected to move off the west over night, with breezy, dry trade wind weather returning Tuesday and remaining through the rest of the week.

POWER RESTORATION

More than 1,800 Lahaina customers and nearly 50 Kula customers are without power. In coordination with State and County response efforts on Maui, Hawaiian Electric crews are working to restore critical circuits in West Maui that serve essential services. These include grocery stores and pharmacies, along with a County wastewater pumping facility in the Lahaina area. Once that circuit is restored, coordination between County response teams, individual businesses, and private properties will determine next steps toward respective reopening at these commercial facilities. Installation of a second mobile substation, which will serve the Launiupoko to Olowalu area, continues. This mobile substation takes time to install to ensure safe and reliable connection to the island’s electric system.

EMERGENCY SHELTERS (internet available, no media allowed inside)

Monday marked one of the final days of transition from congregate shelters (large public facilities) to non-congregate shelters (hotels). At last count, there were approximately three residents in the one remaining congregate shelter at South Maui Community Park in Kīhei. No residents were reported at the independent shelter located at Kings Cathedral Church in Kahului. The shelters at the War Memorial Gymnasium and Kahului Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints closed on Monday, Aug. 21.

More than 1,900 individuals are reported to be sheltered at six hotel locations around Maui, in coordination with the American Red Cross. Those locations include:

Hyatt Regency Maui 200 Nohea Kai Dr, Lahaina, HI 96761

Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort 2525 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761

Royal Lahaina 2780 Kekaa Dr, Lahaina, HI 96761

Honua Kai Outrigger 130 Kai Malina Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761

Maui Seaside Hotel 100 W Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI

Westin Maui 2365 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761

To qualify for these hotel shelters, you must first register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

The State Dept. of Human Services announced an additional 250 Air BnB units are available to displaced residents or families on Maui for 21-day stays. Go to Lahaina Gateway Center, Tuesday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to pre-register.

FEMA DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER ON MAUI

Maui residents affected by the recent wildfires can apply for federal disaster assistance, including hotel shelters, from the FEMA at a joint Disaster Recovery Center that operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Pilina Building, Kahului. You can also visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4724, call 800-621-3362, or apply through the FEMA smartphone application.

FAMILY ASSISTANCE CENTER (Due to privacy, no media allowed)

For those seeking information regarding loved ones or those who are unaccounted for, the Family Assistance Center is located at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom, 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Kāʻanapali. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expanded resources will be offered, with staff working with families and individuals to gather information and administer DNA swabs to assist with identification. For details, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (or 1-800-733-27677).

If you live on a neighbor island or the continental U.S., are the immediate family member of a person missing as the result of the Maui wildfires, and you wish to provide a DNA sample to assist, please call the Federal Bureau of Investigation Honolulu Division at 808-566-4300. DNA samples are only for identification of wildfire victims and survivors, and will not be stored or used for any other purpose. In some cases, this information may be the best way to determine identification with regards to the destructive nature of the wildfires.

ROAD OPENING

Late-night access on the road to Lahaina is limited to West Maui residents, first responders, and West Maui employees from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. All motorists may enter from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The Maui Police Department will cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass, where there are no-parking signs.

ENTRY INTO DISASTER AREAS

Currently, the disaster area is restricted to authorized personnel only. At this time, media and residents are not allowed in the disaster area as significant hazards exist. For those accessing areas outside of the disaster area, the county urges individuals to continue to avoid all burn areas and do not enter any areas where structures were burned until you receive a clearance from authorities.

Dangers include ash that may contain toxic, cancer-causing chemicals including asbestos, arsenic, and lead with debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wires, nails, wood, plastics, and other objects. Unstable buildings and structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse causing injury. For those who can return to their properties County officials urge all individuals to utilize Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) For more recommendations regarding PPE go to bit.ly/WestMauiCaution

Recovery and other emergency response operators have been instructed to report any stray animal sightings to the Maui County Emergency Operations Center. The information will then be provided to Humane Society experts, so they can safely support the reported animal(s). The Maui Humane Society continues to search the around the disaster area.

TRANSPORTATION

A free Kāʻanapali Circulator Shuttle is available for people who are staying at any of the American Red Cross hotel shelters in West Maui, including the Hyatt Regency Maui, Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, Royal Lahaina, Honua Kai and the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali. The circulator shuttle, operated by the Maui County Department of Transportation, runs in a continuous loop and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It connects the shelters to various services located at the different hotels, including the Family Assistance Center, at the Hyatt Regency Maui. The shuttle is operated by Roberts Hawaiʻi.

Maui Economic Opportunity Human Services and Maui Bus ADA Paratransit buses will resume trips to, from, and within West Maui beginning Tuesday, 8/22. Reservations can be made by calling 808-877-7651. Buses will not be traveling to restricted areas.

Uber is now working with the American Red Cross to provide rides (up to $40) to people in hotel shelters on Maui who do not have transportation options. To redeem the discount, riders must apply the promo code “MAUI23” in the Wallet section of their Uber app prior to requesting the ride, which is valid for UberX or UberXL.

LANA‘I FERRY

The ferry from Maui island to Lānaʻi continues to offer service from Mā‘alaea Harbor to Mānele Bay three days a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday departing Ma‘alaea at 1 p.m., Mānele at 3 p.m.

COUNTY POINTS OF DISTRIBUTION:

Lahaina Gateway Center (Monday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Resource distribution Mobile health vehicle providing first aid, pediatric services, and pharmacy courier services

Nāpili Plaza: Monday & Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Resource distribution Closing Wednesday, 8/23 to consolidate with Lahaina Gateway Center

Hyatt Regency Maui: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Aid Station providing first aid and pharmacy courier services through Saturday, 8/26

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Resource distribution Accepting donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, and hygiene products (no clothes) at the Kane Street entrance.



Hawaii CARES 988 is a 24/7 support service for help with crisis, mental health, and substance abuse. If you, a family member (including keiki), or someone you know need confidential assistance with a trained crisis counselor, please call/text 988 (TTY 711) or visit the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s chat.

COMMUNITY RESILIENCY HUBS

Mobile waste and hygiene facilities are available for community-led resiliency hubs assisting with recovery efforts. These include: rubbish dumpsters (please no charred fire debris), cardboard recycling bins, portable toilets, handwashing stations, and mobile showers. Leaders of these hubs are asked to contact the Maui County Department of Environmental Management (DEM) at 808- 270-7880 or email [email protected] with their requests. Supplies of these mobile hygiene and waste facilities are limited. We appreciate the patience of hub leaders as DEM works to allocate the appropriate resources to these hubs based on their needs and capacity.

SCHOOLS

King Kekaulike High School reopened for staff on Monday, Aug. 21. Freshman students will be returning to school Wednesday, Aug. 23, with Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors returning Thursday, Aug. 24.

Four public schools in Lahaina were impacted by the wildfires and closed the morning of Aug. 8: King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate, and Lahainaluna High. The Kamehameha III campus was severely damaged by the fire, while the other three sustained wind damage. For State Department of Education information and resources to assist those impacted by the wildfires, please visit: bit.ly/HIDOE-West-Maui-Resources.

RESOURCE HUB: Donation & Volunteer Information

An online, centralized hub to respond to the impacts of the Maui Wildfire Disaster is available at mauinuistrong.info . The County of Maui’s “Maui Nui Strong” site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services, and locate support. It is administered through the County’s Office of Economic Development, and will be utilized to connect people to resources and services. For any additional questions, or to talk to a county representative regarding the Maui Wildfire Disaster, please call 808-270-7285.

COMMUNICATION

When attempting to connect with loved ones in areas of low cell phone or internet connectivity, it is best to text not call. Though there is coverage in these areas the capacity is still building, which can result in dropped calls. Maui County updates will now be aired daily at noon on local radio stations, including KPOA FM 93.5

DMVL SATELLITE OFFICE IN LAHAINA

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing’s Lahaina Satellite Office reopened Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lahaina Gateway Center, 325 Keawe St., to assist West Maui residents whose Hawaiʻi driver’s licenses or Hawaiʻi State Identification cards have been lost or destroyed by wildfires. For more information, call 808-270-7363.

VISITORS TO MAUI

For malihini, or visitors, to Maui please refrain from visiting West Maui, Kula, or any other areas of the island impacted by the wildfires. We greatly appreciate your understanding as we allocate appropriate resource towards recovery efforts for these affected communities. This also includes: Lahaina, Nāpili, Kāʻanapali, Kapalua, Kahana, and Honokōwai. Other areas of Maui remain open to accept visitors.