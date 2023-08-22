Maui Wildfire Disaster updates for Aug. 22: HERE .

Mayor Richard Bissen speaks during the presidential visit in Lahaina town. PC: County of Maui. (8.21.23)

The number of missing and unaccounted for individuals on Maui has been narrowed from the thousands of names first compiled in the wake of the deadly Lahaina fire on August 8. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen provided an update on the ongoing multi agency effort.

“Early and throughout the duration of the disaster, friends and family have been providing the American Red Cross, the FBI Honolulu, the Maui Police Department and the Maui Emergency Management Agency with names of the unaccounted individuals relating to the Lahaina wildfire. Recently, these lists have been combined and refined by the FBI. The FBI and Maui County coroner are working together to identify all the recovered remains,” said Mayor Bissen in a social media update.

Maui police say 115 people are confirmed deceased with the names of 13 individuals released publicly following notification of next of kin. The search effort has transitioned from single-story residential properties to multi-story residential and commercial properties.

According to Mayor Bissen,the list of missing persons still unaccounted for has been narrowed to 850 individuals.

“There is positive news in this number, because when this process began, the missing person list contained over 2,000 names. Through the tireless work of the FBI and the Maui Police Department, over 1,285 individuals have been located safe. We are both saddened and relieved about these numbers as we continue the recovery process,” said Mayor Bissen. Mayor Bissen notes that the number of identified will rise, and the number of missing may decrease, but to expect daily fluctuations in the numbers as family members are added and removed from the list.