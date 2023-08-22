Maui Police Chief John Pelletier speaks at a County-led press conference regarding the recovery and identification of missing individuals linked to the Lahaina wildfire disaster. PC: Wendy Osher (8.22.23) *View the full press conference at our Maui Now Facebook page.

County and federal officials joined in discussing the process involved in accounting for individuals who have been reporting missing, as well as the process involved in identifying remains recovered in the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfire disaster.

The number of those still unaccounted for was estimated at 850 on Monday by Mayor Richard Bissen. The FBI today said the number as of Tuesday afternoon stands at between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals. FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill said the change in numbers comes as more lists are merged from various sources including shelters, the private sector, state agencies, the police and FBI.

Stay with Maui Now as we bring you more on the ongoing search and recovery effort.

