Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 6-8 6-8 3-5 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:56 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 12:33 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:45 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:38 AM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain up today due to a long- period easterly swell moving through from recent Hurricane Hilary in the far eastern Pacific. As this easterly swell eases through the second half of the week, surf will lower below the summertime average. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through next week with mainly a mix of small south-southeast and south swells moving through.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.