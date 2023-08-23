The Servco Foundation will continue to work closely with Servco Maui team members to determine the distribution of funds. (File photo)

The Servco Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Servco Pacific Inc., has committed to donate an initial $120,000 to organizations dedicated to recovery efforts on Maui, including a donation of $20,000 to American Red Cross Hawaiʻi and $10,000 applied toward school supplies for displaced families with children.

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities on Maui impacted by the devastation of the wildfires. This is truly an unprecedented tragedy,” said Peter Hirano, executive director of Servco Foundation. “During times like these, we are humbled to join the entire state in mobilizing support for our Maui ʻohana, now and in the future, as they work toward recovery.”

The Foundation will continue to work closely with Servco Maui team members to determine the distribution of funds. Servco also provided vehicle support for on-the-ground transportation needs, and Servco Maui team members have mobilized volunteers to help the Maui Humane Society.

For more information on Servco’s Maui response, visit www.ServcoCares.com.