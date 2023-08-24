Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:38 AM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 02:09 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 11:48 AM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium period east swell in combination with trade wind swell will keep east shore surf near or just below the summertime average through Friday. A slight decrease in trade winds speeds will keep east shore surf below normal levels Saturday through Monday, with a trend up and closer to the summertime average expected by the middle of next week as the trades strengthen once again.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Monday, with mainly background southerly swells moving through. A slight bump in south shore surf is possible Tuesday through the middle of next week, as a small medium period south swell moves through.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

North shore surf will remain flat through the weekend. A small medium period northwest swell could give surf along north and west facing shores a slight boost Monday and Tuesday, before fading out during the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.