Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 24, 2023

August 24, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 10:38 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 02:09 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 11:48 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium period east swell in combination with trade wind swell will keep east shore surf near or just below the summertime average through Friday. A slight decrease in trade winds speeds will keep east shore surf below normal levels Saturday through Monday, with a trend up and closer to the summertime average expected by the middle of next week as the trades strengthen once again. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Monday, with mainly background southerly swells moving through. A slight bump in south shore surf is possible Tuesday through the middle of next week, as a small medium period south swell moves through. 


North shore surf will remain flat through the weekend. A small medium period northwest swell could give surf along north and west facing shores a slight boost Monday and Tuesday, before fading out during the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
