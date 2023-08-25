Rep. Tokuda & Sen. Hirono host Federal Resource Fair at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Representative Jill Tokuda and Senator Mazie K. Hirono announced that their offices are holding a federal resource fair for constituents on Maui impacted by the devastating fires. The resource fair is happening this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Lahaina from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The members and their staff will be on site with a collection of federal agencies to take immediate action on behalf of constituents who have lost personal documents in the fires. Staff will also provide ongoing direct support for everyone to ensure that their individual issues are fully resolved in an expedited manner.

On site with Rep. Tokuda and Senator Hirono’s offices will be:

The State Department: Passport Replacement *Individuals are able to print out the application online and bring a photo to expedite the process. These resources will also be provided on site.

Passport Replacement *Individuals are able to print out the application online and bring a photo to expedite the process. These resources will also be provided on site. FEMA: Disaster Aid

Disaster Aid Department of Housing and Urban Development: Housing Assistance

Housing Assistance The Social Security Administration: Social Security Card Replacement

Social Security Card Replacement US Postal Service (USPS): Mail Services

Mail Services Veterans Affairs Pacific Island Health Care System: VA Health Care Support

VA Health Care Support Veterans Benefits Administration: Veterans Claims Support

Veterans Claims Support Small Business Administration: Small Business Support

Small Business Support Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center: Legal and Advocacy Services

Legal and Advocacy Services Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs: Banking and Insurance

Banking and Insurance US Citizenship & Immigration Services: Immigration & Workers Documents

Immigration & Workers Documents Department of Human Services: Medicaid and SNAP

Medicaid and SNAP Department of Health: State Documents Replacement – Birth Certificates & Marriage Licenses

State Documents Replacement – Birth Certificates & Marriage Licenses Department of Health: Replacement for Birth & Marriage Certificates/ Adult Mental Health Services

Replacement for Birth & Marriage Certificates/ Adult Mental Health Services Maui Economic Opportunity: Housing Assistance

Housing Assistance Maui Red Cross

Maui United Way

County of Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

What: Federal Resource Fair hosted by Rep. Jill Tokuda and Senator Mazie K. Hirono

Where: Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Lahaina, 96761

When: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A shuttle service will pick up those staying in Red Cross Shelter Hotels to provide transportation to the Resource Fair. The shuttle will service the following hotels: Honua Kai, Royal Lahaina, KBH, Westin Maui (Kāʻanapali), and the Hyatt Hotel (Kāʻanapali). The shuttle will begin circulation at 10 a.m.

It’s important to note that this is not a town hall, but an event specifically designed for those impacted by the fires. Staff asks the public to honor this so they can serve those who are in the most need immediately following the crisis. No filming or photography from unauthorized individuals will be allowed in the building.