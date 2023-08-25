PC: Kamaka Air

Kamaka Air, a regional air freight delivery company serving Hawaiʻi, has expanded its relief efforts to support the citizens of Maui after deadly wildfires ravaged the island beginning Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Kamaka Air facilitated 10 evacuation flights and multiple free cargo flight deliveries with more than 65,000 pounds of essential supplies, such as food, clothing, medicine, and household goods for citizens affected by the crisis.

“Our hearts are with the people of Maui during this challenging time, and we extend our deepest

condolences to the families and friends who experienced the loss of a precious life. We hope that

the essential supplies shipped, and our passenger charter flights provide comfort and relief for

citizens who relocated temporarily for shelter,” said Jim Petrides, President at Kamaka Air.

When news broke of the devastation on Maui, Kamaka Air received donations from more than 41 contributors, such as the Hawaiʻi Veterinary Medical Association, Hawaiian Humane Society, Nā Kama Kai, Ka Oni Canoe Club, Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association, United Public Workers, RevoluSun and the Four Seasons Resorts among others.

“We recognize our donors and community heroes, such as Archie Kalepa, a world-renowned

waterman, surfer, and retired lifeguard who, with his team of volunteers, responded quickly to

the needs of the Lahaina community and provided much-needed medical supplies, essentials and

life-sustaining food to those in need,“ said Joelle Aki Aoki, Government Affairs Officer and Lānaʻi Station Manager at Kamaka Air.

Kamaka Air was established in 1993, and is headquartered in Honolulu. The company specializes in air cargo and private passenger services within Hawaiʻi. Services include scheduled per-pound cargo flights, on-demand same-day charter flights, and private passenger travel.