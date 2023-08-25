The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations today announced the availability of a disaster recovery jobs portal for Maui to help workers and businesses impacted by the wildfires. The portal provides access to all currently available jobs on Maui as maintained by the DLIR.

“Activating the Disaster Recovery Jobs Portal is part of our effort to connect job seekers and employers as Maui recovers from this tragic event,” said Jade T. Butay, DLIR Director. “Connecting workers and employers is critical to supporting our local economy and speeding recovery to alleviate the suffering of our people right now.”

Individuals may view the job board for available jobs, but employers will need to be registered in HireNet Hawaiʻi to perform candidate searches while job seekers will need to be registered with HireNet Hawaiʻi to post resumes. Find the portal at: https://disasterrecovery.hirenethawaii.com/

Staff members from the Workforce Development Division are currently providing individuals with in-person services at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at University Hawaiʻi Maui College. Workforce services are also available at the American Job Center at 110 Alaʻihi Street, Suite 209, Kahului, HI 96732.

For more information on job fairs and training opportunities visit: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/job-fairs-and-training-opportunities/.

This event is 100% funded by multiple grants from the Employment and Training Administration of the US Department of Labor, the sum of which is $557,592.

Meanwhile, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations today announced the availability of federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits for Maui residents who were impacted by the wildfires, who are eligible as a result of the major disaster declaration issued by President Joe Biden. DUA benefits are federally funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Further information is available here.