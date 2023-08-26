Community meetings scheduled to discuss Lahaina public schools, Aug. 30
Maui families and community members are invited to meet with principals of Lahaina public schools and Hawaiʻi Department of Education leaders to share input and discuss the latest updates for reopening schools and providing educational opportunities in West Maui. Both meetings will be open to the public.
Two meetings will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023
- 9-11 a.m. at Citizen Church, 4275 Hine Way, Lahaina
- 1-3 p.m. at Maui Arts & Cultural Center, McCoy Studio Theater, 1 Cameron Way, Kahului
Education leaders expected to participate in the meetings include:
- Keith Hayashi, superintendent, Hawaiʻi State Department of Education
- Rebecca Winkie, complex area superintendent, Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex
- Jennifer Everett, principal, King Kamehameha III Elementary
- Gary Kanamori, principal, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary
- Stacy Bookland, principal, Lahaina Intermediate
- Richard Carosso, principal, Lahainaluna High
