Maui Surf Forecast for August 26, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:08 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:08 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
North and west shores remain flat through today with a small bump filling in Sunday evening through early next week as a small medium period northwest swell traverses area waters. The northwest swell will then fade out during the middle of next week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain tiny through early next week as local winds weaken slightly. Surf then trends up toward the summer average by the middle of next week as trades restrengthen.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Monday, with mainly background southerly swells moving through. This will be followed by a modest bump mid-week as medium-sized, long-period energy reaches the area.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com