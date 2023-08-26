Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 12:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:07 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 01:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

North and west shores remain flat through today with a small bump filling in Sunday evening through early next week as a small medium period northwest swell traverses area waters. The northwest swell will then fade out during the middle of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain tiny through early next week as local winds weaken slightly. Surf then trends up toward the summer average by the middle of next week as trades restrengthen.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Monday, with mainly background southerly swells moving through. This will be followed by a modest bump mid-week as medium-sized, long-period energy reaches the area.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.