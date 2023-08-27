PC: Maui Fire Department (8.26.23)

Maui Fire Department and responders from other agencies welcomed home the department member who was injured on Aug. 8, fighting the fire in Lahaina. He had spent the last two weeks in the hospital on Oʻahu. The department reports that his recovery will continue back home on Maui. A social media post showed members of the Maui Fire Department surrounding the injured firefighter upon his return to Kahului Airport.

