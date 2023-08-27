Talk Story Nights

Maui’s Ocean Organic Vodka and Southern Rounds TV present a music event to support the Maui community. The Talk Story Nights event offers healing through music, food and friends at a private intimate gathering to support the Maui community. Nashville artists along with Hawaiʻi musicians perform this Tuesday Aug. 29 and Wednesday Aug. 30 from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery in Kula, Maui.

Tickets are $200 per person, per night, and include dinner and music with all money received being donated to the Maui Strong Fund. Tickets may be purchased online at oceandistillery.com or oceanvodka.com.

The entertainment lineup includes:

Wyatt Durrette : Award-winning singer/songwriter best known for his 14 No. 1 songs with Luke Combs and Zac Brown Band.

: Award-winning singer/songwriter best known for his 14 No. 1 songs with Luke Combs and Zac Brown Band. James Otto : Two-time Grammy nominee, ACM and CMA Song of the year award-winning singer-songwriter.

: Two-time Grammy nominee, ACM and CMA Song of the year award-winning singer-songwriter. Jeff Middleton : Nominated for CMA Song of the year for “Drowns the Whiskey”, performed by Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert.

: Nominated for CMA Song of the year for “Drowns the Whiskey”, performed by Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert. Dave Kennedy: An amzing storyteller and one of Nashville’s most respected songwriters and artists collaborating with music’s top talent.

For more information, go to event.oceandistillery.com.