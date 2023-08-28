On Monday at 9:56 a.m. HST, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Sea of Bali, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu.

The center said based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected — and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The U.S. Geological Survey, which had the magnitude at 7.1, said it struck 95.5 miles north of Pototano, Indonesia, and at a depth of 296.4 miles.