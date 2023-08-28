Peru Consulate to replace documents for fire survivors Monday and Tuesday
The Consulate of Peru is processing passport and identification replacements for nationals impacted by the wildfires today (Aug. 28) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Aug. 29, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.
No appointment is required. In addition to passports, the Consulate also will replace Documento Nacional de Identidad, the Peruvian version of an identification card.
Maui Economic Opportunity is at 99 Mahalani St.
