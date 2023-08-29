Maui News

Road Closure: Baldwin Ave. at Makawao Ave.

August 29, 2023, 9:51 AM HST
Motorists are advised of a motor vehicle accident on Baldwin Ave. at Makawao Ave. Maui police issued a road closure notice at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Motorists from Haʻikū, heading to Makawao Town are being directed towards Keʻe Road.

Police and other first responders are on scene.

