Listen to this Article 1 minute

Motorists are advised of a motor vehicle accident on Baldwin Ave. at Makawao Ave. Maui police issued a road closure notice at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Motorists from Haʻikū, heading to Makawao Town are being directed towards Keʻe Road.

Police and other first responders are on scene.