The Hawai‘i Realtors Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Hawai‘i Realtors, will work with the Realtors Association of Maui to distribute $1.5 million in disaster relief aid following the recent wildfires on Maui.

The grant funds were awarded by the National Association of Realtors’ Relief Foundation.

Homeowners and renters whose primary residence was damaged or destroyed by the fires may apply for up to $3,000 in initial assistance per household. Applications are open through Dec. 31, 2023, and are available at https://www.hawaiirealtors.com/mauirelief/.

“Hawaiʻi Realtors and its members are heartbroken by the devastation on Maui, and we are committed to coming together to assist those in need,” said Hawaiʻi Realtors President Kalama Kim. “We encourage homeowners and renters affected by the fires to apply for this assistance, which we are working to distribute as quickly as possible.”

In addition, Hawaiʻi’s Realtor associations and longtime real estate technology provider Hawaiʻi Information Service have launched Maui Kokua to provide Maui housing resources, including connecting those in need of shelter with those who can provide shelter.

Realtor associations are also working with residents in fire-affected areas to raise awareness about unsolicited communications regarding real estate. Residents are encouraged to immediately report the activity to the Realtors Association of Maui at [email protected].

Since 2001, the RRF has disbursed more than $40 million in aid to more than 20,000 families nationwide. The National Association of Realtors covers all administrative costs, ensuring 100% of all funds collected are distributed directly to disaster relief causes.

The nonprofit Hawai‘i Realtors Charitable Foundation was launched in 2020 to serve communities throughout Hawaiʻi by supporting charitable organizations and their efforts to assist those in need.