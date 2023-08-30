PC: courtesy Kāhala Nui / Maui Now graphic

Thanks to the generous contributions of its Residents and Associates, Kāhala Nui recently donated $74,842 to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund. The total donation includes a $10,000 match by Kāhala Nui Senior Living Foundation’s Community Outreach Fund.

“Time and time again, our Residents and Associates exemplify the true spirit of community through their generosity and collective support of those in need,” said Kāhala Nui President & CEO Craig Courts. “The funds raised will provide direct assistance and relief to those impacted by the Maui wildfires.”

The Maui Strong Fund is providing financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by the devastating Maui wildfires. Grantees include nonprofit organizations in a number of different categories including food and supplies, health care, lodging and shelter, and immigrant services, among others.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kāhala Nui is a Life Plan Community based on Oʻahu. Located in Waialae-Kāhala, Kāhala Nui features private apartment homes for independent living as well as Hi‘olani Care Center for assisted living, skilled nursing and memory support. Kāhala Nui is owned by the not-for-profit corporation, Kāhala Senior Living Community, Inc.