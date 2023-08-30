

























After raising over $1M raised for Maui relief, Maui Ola returns as a series of benefit concerts

After raising over $1M for Maui aid, Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui, which took place on Aug. 20, 2023, demonstrated the substantial fundraising power of Hawaiʻi’s creative industry. Since then, a number of local concert producers have expressed interest in maintaining the momentum of Maui Ola by producing a series of benefit concerts––with all proceeds donated to benefit those affected by the fires on Maui.

“We now know that Maui relief efforts will span years, with billions of dollars needed to restore Lāhainā’s community and ʻāina,” said Zachary Lum, co-producer and executive director of Kāhuli Leo Leʻa. “The Maui Ola benefit concert on Aug. 20 was merely a kick-off to something much larger and long-standing. We hope to continue the momentum of Maui Ola and what it represents: the undeniable contribution of Hawaiʻi’s creative industry toward restoring livelihood on Maui.”

The second Maui Ola concert will feature local favorite band, The Green, who will perform live on Sept. 3, 2023, at the Tom Moffatt Waikīkī Shell. The band will offer free live streaming of their performance on mele.com from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. As a collective effort, this Maui Ola concert also invites other media outlets to support this live broadcast fundraiser. For a full list of Maui Ola media partners, visit mauiola.org .

“We all know someone who has been affected by the wildfires on Maui,” said Ikaika Antone, member of The Green. “As a band, we felt the need to do what we can to give back to those who have lost so much. In partnering with Maui Ola, we hope to add to the millions of dollars already raised. We do this with much aloha in our hearts.”

Maui Ola content will remain available on mele.com , which will continue encouraging donations toward Maui relief. Learn more about the event and ongoing efforts by visiting www.mauiola.org .

To donate, visit www.mauiunitedway.org , www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong , www.hawaiipeoplesfund.org or www.hawaiiancouncil.org .