Maui Wildfire Disaster updates for Aug. 30: HERE .

FIRE UPDATE:

Olinda fire : 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned.

: 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned. Kula fire : 90% contained, 202 acres burned.

: 90% contained, 202 acres burned. Lahaina fire: 90% contained, 2,170 acres burned.

The Maui Fire Department advises the public that complete extinguishment for Upcountry fires may take an extended period of time given the large burn area and the nature of the rural terrain. Although containment percentages have not changed over recent days, MFD continues to reassure the public there are no active threats among the three ongoing fires.

WEATHER:

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Leeward Haleakalā, Maui Central Valley and Maui Leeward West, effective from noon Wednesday, Aug. 30 through 6 p.m. Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. The National Weather Service is forecasting that trade winds will increase through the day Wednesday and will become windy and gusty overnight and Thursday, including in the Lahaina area. Rainfall will remain focused across windward slopes, with a decrease in shower activity expected Wednesday evening and Thursday. Dry and breezy trade winds with gusts over 40 mph will produce high fire danger Thursday, according to the Weather Service.

National Guard members will be positioned at observation points in high-risk areas of West Maui, Central Maui and Upcountry to monitor conditions Wednesday.

The Maui Fire Department is increasing personnel in West Maui and Central Maui on Wednesday.

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter with a 2,000-gallon water bucket has been repositioned on Maui.

FATALITY and SEARCH UPDATE:

There are 115 confirmed fatalities with 48 individuals now identified publicly following notification of next of kin.

Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:

Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina

Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina

Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina

Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina

Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina

David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina

Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina

Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina

Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina

Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina

Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina

Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina

George Hall III, 67, Kahului

Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina

Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina

Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina

Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina

Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina

Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina

Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina

Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina

Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina

Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina

Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina

Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina

Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina

Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina

Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina

Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina

Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina

Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina

Theresa Cook, 72, California

Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina

Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina

Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina

Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina

Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina

Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina

Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina

Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina

Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina

Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina

Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina

Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina

Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina

Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina

Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina

The police said that six other people have been identified, but their families have not been located and/or notified. While 100% of the land search has been completed, the FBI continues to search nearshore waters for personal effects and potential remains.

ENTRY INTO DISASTER AREAS:

At this time, there is no list allowing residents to return to the disaster area in Lahaina. There will be a coordinated effort to develop a plan for the safe return of residents. Currently, the disaster area is restricted to authorized personnel only. Dangers include ash that may contain toxic, cancer-causing chemicals with debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wire, and other objects. Unstable structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse, causing injury. For those who can return to their properties, county officials urge all individuals to utilize Personal Protective Equipment. More recommendations regarding PPE are available here.

UNSAFE WATER ADVISORY

An interactive map depicting the precise location of the Unsafe Water Advisory is now available at bit.ly/mauiwateradvisory. Until further notice, residents in these areas of Lahaina and Kula should only use bottled water or potable water provided from tankers for things like drinking, brushing teeth, ice-making and food preparation. For potable water, please bring large water containers to:

Lahaina Upper Kula Lahaina Gateway Center Crater Road Honokōhau Valley Copp Road Behind Lahaina Baseyard Holy Ghost Church Kahoma Village Rice Park Hawaiian Homes/Lahaina Civic Center Ching Store – ʻUlupalakua Ranch Store

Residents in impacted areas are not able to treat the water in any way to make it safe to consume, with contaminants possibly having entered the water system.

SIREN TEST FRO SEPT. 1 IS CANCELED

The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System has been canceled for September 2023. The test had been scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Friday, September 1. However, that time and date are within 15 minutes of a planned moment of worldwide prayer and remembrance for those killed or missing in the Maui wildfires.

UNACCOUNTED-FOR INDIVIDUALS

Maui police plan to release an updated list on Friday, of unaccounted for individuals from the Lahaina wildfire disaster. Multiple lists were merged into a pool of more than 1,000 names earlier in the investigation. That was narrowed to 388 last week to focus on individuals where a first and last name was available as well as a verified contact number for the person who reported them missing.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said more than 200 people responded to the department’s last list, and 120 plus DNA samples have been collected from family members to date. The department has publicly identified 48 individuals out of the 115 confirmed fatalities from the Lahaina wildfire event.

The multi-agency search on land has concluded, but the FBI continues to make checks along 4 miles of nearshore waters up to 200 yards offshore for any personal effects or remains associated with the Aug. 8th wildfire.

Authorities still need the public’s help identifying individuals reported unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire disaster. The validated list of names is available at mauinuistrong.info/unaccountedfor. If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or have additional information that may help locate them, please contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 808-566-4300 or [email protected].

Anyone wishing to report an individual who is still unaccounted for is asked to email [email protected] and provide the following information:

Person reporting: first and last name, contact information and relationship with the unaccounted for individual.

Unaccounted individual: first and last name, age or date of birth, last known location and last known physical address of residence.

For those seeking information regarding those who are unaccounted for, the Family Assistance Center is located at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom, 200 Nohea Kai Drive, Kāʻanapali. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you live on a neighbor island or the U.S. Mainland, are the immediate family member of a person missing as the result of the Maui wildfires, and you wish to provide a DNA sample to assist, please call the FBI Honolulu Division at 808-566-4300 or email [email protected].

DNA samples are only for identification of wildfire victims and survivors, and will not be stored or used for any other purpose.

The FAC has received reports about Maui community members receiving calls from individuals or organizations claiming to be with “DNA Services.” These telephone calls are scams, and anyone receiving them should hang up immediately and report them to the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

LAHAINA HARBOR ACCESS

For the most up-to-date information regarding Lahaina Harbor access, future salvage operations and available resources, please go to the US Coast Guard Homeport, Sector Honolulu website at https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/honolulu. The information is under Safety Notifications within the Safety Alerts. Select “Western Maui Wildfires Stakeholder Guide,” dated Aug. 28, 2023.

TRANSPORTATION

Late-night vehicular access into Lahaina is limited to West Maui residents, first responders and West Maui employees from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Evening roadblocks on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Highway 30) are located at Ma‘alaea and Waihe‘e. The Maui Police Department will cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass, where there are no-parking signs.

FOOD, WATER and SUPPLY DISTRIBUTION / DONATIONS:

Food and supplies will be distributed to West Maui residents at:

Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St.: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On-site mobile health vehicle.

Feed my Sheep mobile food distribution sites are set up at:

Kahului: 150 South Puʻunēnē Ave., 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Wailuku: Parking lot next to Living Way Church at the corner of Market and Mokuhau streets in Happy Valley, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center (fronting Ka‘ahumanu Ave. and Kane St.) will accept donations of non-perishable food, water and paper supplies only. Donations will be accepted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RESOURCE HUB: DONATION and VOLUNTEER INFORMATION:

An online, centralized hub to respond to the impacts of the Maui Wildfire Disaster is available at mauinuistrong.info. The County of Maui’s “Maui Nui Strong” site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services and locate support. Support information on the Maui Nui Strong site includes resources for Financial Assistance, Government Services, Medical Care, Mental Health Services and more.

CALL CENTER:

The State of Hawaiʻi and Maui County have launched the Maui Disaster Support Call Center. The call center can be reached at (808) 727-1550 between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and provides a central assistance hub for community members affected by the Maui wildfires.

COMMUNITY INFORMATION BOARDS

Community information board at Kula Lodge. PC: Wendy Osher (8.29.23)

Information boards are now located throughout Maui to provide vital information to residents with limited telecommunications abilities. Look for them at these locations:

Kula Lodge Hub – 15200 Haleakala Hwy, Kula

Nāpili Market -5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina

Times Supermarket Honokōwai – 3350 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Lahaina

Hyatt Regency Maui – 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina

Safeway Kīhei – 277 Pi‘ikea Ave., Kīhei

Lahaina Gateway Center – 325 Keawe St., Lahaina

Kelawea Mauka 2 & 3 – subdivisions near Lahainaluna High School

SHELTERS

Hotel shelter locations are open around Maui, in coordination with the American Red Cross (ARC). There were 4,502 people sheltered in 19 hotels overnight Tuesday. The current shelter locations include:

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea Aston at Papakea Resort 3543 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Lahaina Aston at the Maui Banyan2575 South Kīhei Rd., Kīhei Aston Kaʻanapali Shores 3445 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Lahaina Aston Mahana at Kāʻanapali 110 Kāʻanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina Aston Maui Hill Resort 2881 South Kīhei Rd., Kīhei Aston Maui Kāʻanapali Villas 45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina Fairmont Kea Lani 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea-Mākena Honua Kai Outrigger 130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina Hyatt Regency Maui 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina Kāʻanapali Beach Club 104 Kāʻanapali Shors Pl., Lahaina Maui Beach Hotel 170 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului Maui Seaside Hotel 100 W Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului Sheraton Maui Resort 2605 Kāʻanapali Pkwy., Lahaina Outrigger Kaʻanapali Beach Resort 2525 Kāʻanapali Pkwy., Lahaina Royal Lahaina 2780 Kekaʻa Dr., Lahaina The Whaler 2481 Kāʻanapali Pkwy., Lahaina Wailea Beach Resort Hotel 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea Westin Maui 2365 Kāʻanapali Pkwy., Lahaina –

To register with FEMA for shelter or financial assistance, call 1 800-621-3362, visit disasterassistance.gov, or apply through the FEMA smartphone app. You can also visit a joint Disaster Recovery Center that operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College (310 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Pilina Building, Kahului).

An additional FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is open at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, located at 91 Pukalani St., Makawao. Services are available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

People who do not meet FEMA qualifications will be eligible for hotel emergency lodging through the Red Cross, including non-citizens and those who were homeless prior to the fires. For information, call 1 800-733-2767.

RESOURCE FAIR:

The Maui Ola Resource Center’s ʻOhana Resource Fair will service ʻohana affected by the wildfires, with translators available on site for people seeking in-language assistance. Community partners present at the ʻohana fairs include FEMA, Hawai‘i Red Cross, Project Vision and others. ‘Ohana Fair information:

Aug. 30, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani

Aug. 31, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Lahaina Civic Center

COMMUNICATIONS

The Federal Communications Commission has temporarily waived certain eligibility rules to ensure that people receiving federal disaster assistance due to the Maui fires can easily apply for and enroll in Lifeline, a federal program that helps lower the cost of phone and internet service. More information, including how to enroll, is available at https://www.lifelinesupport.org/.

POSTAL SERVICE

Vacant PO Boxes at Post Offices across Maui will be temporarily made available at no charge to Lahaina residents who lost their homes or their Lahaina Downtown Post Office PO Boxes. Qualifying residents may request their free PO Boxes at any Maui post office. The latest updates on mail service are available by calling 808-423-6000.